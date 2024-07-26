Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $26,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $410.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.76. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

