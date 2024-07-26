Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Issues Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $410.67. The stock had a trading volume of 669,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,029. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $443.87.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
