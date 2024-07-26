Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Issues Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $410.67. The stock had a trading volume of 669,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,029. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $443.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

