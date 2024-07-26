Carlson Capital L P Sells 100,000 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its position in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 150,457 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of CUE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. 327,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.96. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 128.30% and a negative net margin of 711.84%. Equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

