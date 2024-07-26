Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.39% from the stock’s current price.
Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance
Shares of CGBD stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $18.74.
Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.
