Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.02. 980,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.09.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

