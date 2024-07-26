Casper Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $258.22 million and $3.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,783,548,330 coins and its circulating supply is 12,185,980,646 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,782,282,439 with 12,184,773,929 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02084744 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,237,183.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

