Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

