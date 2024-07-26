Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $419.00

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $419.00 and last traded at $414.78, with a volume of 14523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $402.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVCO

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.92 and a 200-day moving average of $361.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($1.10). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $420.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.