CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 24.64%.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 3.7 %

CBFV stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886. The company has a market cap of $128.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CBFV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

