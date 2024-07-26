CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CB Scientific Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBSC remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. CB Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

About CB Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.