CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
CB Scientific Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBSC remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. CB Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
About CB Scientific
