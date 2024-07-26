CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.86.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 372,870 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

