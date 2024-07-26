Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

CELC has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Celcuity stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $672.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.81. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,583,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after buying an additional 1,017,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after buying an additional 60,563 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at about $888,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

