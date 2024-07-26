Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Centamin Trading Down 7.5 %

TSE:CEE opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.93.

Get Centamin alerts:

About Centamin

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.