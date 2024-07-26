Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.
Centamin Trading Down 7.5 %
TSE:CEE opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.93.
About Centamin
