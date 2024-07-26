Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Acquires £225.81 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £225.81 ($292.05).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 375 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($194.00).

Centaur Media Price Performance

Shares of CAU stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.81. Centaur Media Plc has a one year low of GBX 30.50 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.78).

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

About Centaur Media

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Featured Stories

