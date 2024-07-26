Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Centaur Media Price Performance

Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 31.80 ($0.41) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £46.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.81. Centaur Media has a 1-year low of GBX 30.50 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.78).

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

