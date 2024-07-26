Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Centaur Media Price Performance
Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 31.80 ($0.41) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £46.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.81. Centaur Media has a 1-year low of GBX 30.50 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.78).
Centaur Media Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centaur Media
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.