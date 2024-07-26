Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Short Interest Up 96.3% in July

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the June 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

Central Asia Metals stock remained flat at $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

