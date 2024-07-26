Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Short Interest Up 94.4% in July

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Central Plains Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPBI. Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Performance

CPBI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765. Central Plains Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

