Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $181.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.01. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $125.68 and a one year high of $184.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

