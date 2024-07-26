China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Short Interest Up 2,850.0% in July

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 2,850.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CARCY stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.06.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About China Resources Building Materials Technology

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

