ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

IMOS stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $879.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

