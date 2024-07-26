Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.