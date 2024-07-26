Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $157.00 at Mizuho

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $143.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHDN. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.97. The stock had a trading volume of 410,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $146.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

