CIBC Boosts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $60.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

CLS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. 979,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. Celestica has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,831,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Celestica by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 39,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

