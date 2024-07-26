Citigroup (NYSE:C) Trading 0.1% Higher

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.04 and last traded at $64.59. Approximately 1,945,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,926,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

