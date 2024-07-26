CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, an increase of 1,974.3% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKHUY opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

