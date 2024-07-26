Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLSD. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.