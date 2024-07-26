Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 695.0% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,198.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 89.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 319,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 264,778 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 158,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,192. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 10.77%.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

