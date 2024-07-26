CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 504,635 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in CMS Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,115,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,301,000 after buying an additional 152,186 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $63.21. 2,801,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

