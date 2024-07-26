CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 124.7% from the June 30th total of 22,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 397,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ CNEY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.38. 111,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,163. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. CN Energy Group. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.60.
