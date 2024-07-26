Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Director Sells $564,270.00 in Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $85.89 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 56,153 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNS

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.