Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 3.3%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $249.16 and last traded at $239.21. 3,801,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,345,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.52.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $58,878,978 over the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,573 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 93.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

