Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Announces Earnings Results

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$161.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.20 million. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.23%.
Colabor Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:GCL opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.55 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. Colabor Group has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Colabor Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Colabor Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.