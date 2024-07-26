Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Announces Earnings Results

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$161.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.20 million. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Colabor Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GCL opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.55 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. Colabor Group has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

