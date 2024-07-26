Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Short Interest Down 63.6% in July

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Collective Audience stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 33,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,705. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Collective Audience has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $38.40.

