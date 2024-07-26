Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.50.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI stock opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average is $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

