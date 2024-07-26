Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of CBAN stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 234,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,533. The company has a market capitalization of $248.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.58. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

