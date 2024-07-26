Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issues Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.
Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.