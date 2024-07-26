Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

