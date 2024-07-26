Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.
Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
