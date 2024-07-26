Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.