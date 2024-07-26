Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Up 7.4% on Strong Earnings

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $315.34 and last traded at $313.82. 226,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 408,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.14.

The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.53.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

