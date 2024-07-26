Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.450–0.300 EPS.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE CYH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $661.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

