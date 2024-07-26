Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP David Andrew Jones Purchases 10,000 Shares

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) EVP David Andrew Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Andrew Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, David Andrew Jones bought 11 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480.92.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

CTBI stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $921.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.85%. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 216.9% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 161,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 110,681 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Featured Articles

