Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $431.89 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $51.66 or 0.00076769 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $431.89 million and $38.33 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,360,428 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,360,425.24737555 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.73641821 USD and is up 7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 507 active market(s) with $40,906,581.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

