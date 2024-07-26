comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of comScore from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of SCOR opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. comScore has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.51). comScore had a negative return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in comScore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of comScore at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

