Contrasting Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pagaya Technologies and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $26.94, indicating a potential upside of 82.63%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Sentage.

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.44, meaning that its stock price is 544% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -10.53% -4.23% -2.30% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Sentage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $812.05 million 1.29 -$128.44 million ($1.41) -10.46 Sentage $150,000.00 51.33 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Summary

Sentage beats Pagaya Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

