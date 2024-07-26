Cormark Downgrades Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) to Hold

Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.93. Perseus Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

