Cormark Downgrades Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) to Hold

Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Perseus Mining Stock Performance
Shares of PRU stock opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.93. Perseus Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.00.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
