Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.86

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.86 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 10989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTMX

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.91. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 182.61%. The firm had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTMX. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 326,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.