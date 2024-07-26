Costain Group (LON:COST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.80

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.80 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.13), with a volume of 302622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.40 ($1.16).

Costain Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £247.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,112.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.73.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

