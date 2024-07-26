CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.735-2.745 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.640-0.660 EPS.
CSGP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.32. 154,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. CoStar Group has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
