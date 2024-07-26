CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.735-2.745 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.640-0.660 EPS.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.32. 154,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. CoStar Group has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.