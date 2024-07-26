Coursera’s (COUR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COUR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. Coursera has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,423,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,405,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after acquiring an additional 254,108 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after acquiring an additional 243,894 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 690,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,927,000 after acquiring an additional 328,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

