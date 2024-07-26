Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.
Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 3.4 %
CVLG traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.82. 75,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,745. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.38.
Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.
Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Covenant Logistics Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.